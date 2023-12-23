The Legend of Hanuman is created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agrawal for Disney+ Hotstar and will begin streaming starting 12th January 2024

Still from The Legend Of Hanuman

Disney+Hotstar's 'The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 trailer' out now, Sharad Kelkar becomes voice of Ravan

Get ready for the much-anticipated return of our favorite hero, Hanuman as he comes back with Season 3 of Disney+ Hotstar’s 'The Legend of Hanuman'! Hanuman embodies the epitome of devotion and strength, as he brings forth his legendary feats and thrilling adventures. Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the trailer of fan favourite 'The Legend of Hanuman' Season 3, slated to release on January 12, 2024, showcasing the timeless tales of Ramayana as the saga of Hanuman unfolds. Produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agrawal for Disney+ Hotstar, The Legend of Hanuman stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of our mythological heritage and the boundless magic it brings to life.

Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India and the Creator and Executive Producer of The Legend of Hanuman said, “Entering Season 3 of The Legend of Hanuman we will expand on the epic saga of the perpetual war between the forces of good and evil, and how the immortal Lord Hanuman becomes the ever-burning beacon of hope amidst the harrowing darkness. For the first time, the grandeur of the epic battle at Lanka and the beings of gods, demons, forest creatures, and great warriors, will be visualized through high quality animation, creating a visual spectacle event that transcends age groups to connect audiences across India and the world. Season 3 of The Legend of Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar, will show how courage and hope always will defeat darkness and that the true measure of a hero goes far beyond the powers they have, but rather, is defined by their inner strength, compassion, character, and loyalty.”

Indian actor and the voice of Ravan in The Legend of Hanuman Season 3, Sharad Kelkar said, "I have grown up hearing about the legendary adventures of Hanuman and now being a part of the story as Ravan seems unimaginably surreal. The impact it had on my childhood made this opportunity even more special. As a kid, I was always fascinated by the heavy laughter of Ravan and how it kept everyone on their toes and getting to do that was a big challenge because that laughter really needs to be one that takes the attention of all the viewers. I used to rehearse the laughter over and over again during the dub; so much so that I used to startle the crew members around me. I'm excited for viewers on Disney+ Hotstar to watch this exciting tale of good vs evil in this new season as they uncover this new chapter of the mythology.”

