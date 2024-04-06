Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Divyenndu aka Munna Bhaiya unveils the biggest spoiler about Mirzapur season 3
<< Back to Elections 2024

Divyenndu aka ‘Munna Bhaiya’ unveils the biggest spoiler about Mirzapur season 3

Updated on: 06 April,2024 07:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In an unexpected twist, at the end of the second season of the crime drama, Divyenndu's beloved character Munna Tripathi was killed

Divyenndu aka ‘Munna Bhaiya’ unveils the biggest spoiler about Mirzapur season 3

Divyenndu

Listen to this article
Divyenndu aka ‘Munna Bhaiya’ unveils the biggest spoiler about Mirzapur season 3
x
00:00

In an exclusive interview with Humans of Bombay, actor Divyenndu who plays the fan-favourite character of Munna Tripathi in Prime Video’s Mirzapur revealed the shocking news, “On Humans of Bombay, I shall declare, I am not a part of Mirzapur Season 3.” 


In an unexpected twist, at the end of the second season of the crime drama, the beloved character was killed. However, fans continue to speculate conspiracy theories that Munna Tripathi is in fact alive.


Further divulging into the character, Divyenndu revealed, “For me, Munna was a really troubled soul. I knew that this was a banger of a script and it would be iconic. It would explode. But, funnily enough, initially, I was approached for Babloo’s character but then a couple of days later they realised I would be a much better fit for Munna.”


“When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot. We shouldn’t over-romanticize going too deep into a character because it is not easy. At times it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It’s so tricky that you don’t even realise that you are in that zone. It’s only when you come out of it you realise how dark it was.”

Mirzapur plot: The iron-fisted Akhandanand Tripathi is a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur. His son, Munna, is an unworthy, power-hungry heir who will stop at nothing to inherit his father's legacy. An incident at a wedding procession forces him to cross paths with Ramakant Pandit, an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu. It snowballs into a game of ambition, power and greed that threatens the fabric of this lawless city.

Meanwhile, Divyenndu is currently basking in the success of his comedy-drama film 'Madgaon Express' directed by Kunal Kemmu. The film saw him shine in a comic role. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mirzapur Divyenndu Entertainment News Web Series entertaintment bollywood
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK