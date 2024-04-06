Divyenndu aka ‘Munna Bhaiya’ unveils the biggest spoiler about Mirzapur season 3

In an unexpected twist, at the end of the second season of the crime drama, Divyenndu's beloved character Munna Tripathi was killed

In an exclusive interview with Humans of Bombay, actor Divyenndu who plays the fan-favourite character of Munna Tripathi in Prime Video’s Mirzapur revealed the shocking news, “On Humans of Bombay, I shall declare, I am not a part of Mirzapur Season 3.”

In an unexpected twist, at the end of the second season of the crime drama, the beloved character was killed. However, fans continue to speculate conspiracy theories that Munna Tripathi is in fact alive.

Further divulging into the character, Divyenndu revealed, “For me, Munna was a really troubled soul. I knew that this was a banger of a script and it would be iconic. It would explode. But, funnily enough, initially, I was approached for Babloo’s character but then a couple of days later they realised I would be a much better fit for Munna.”

“When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot. We shouldn’t over-romanticize going too deep into a character because it is not easy. At times it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It’s so tricky that you don’t even realise that you are in that zone. It’s only when you come out of it you realise how dark it was.”

Mirzapur plot: The iron-fisted Akhandanand Tripathi is a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur. His son, Munna, is an unworthy, power-hungry heir who will stop at nothing to inherit his father's legacy. An incident at a wedding procession forces him to cross paths with Ramakant Pandit, an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu. It snowballs into a game of ambition, power and greed that threatens the fabric of this lawless city.

Meanwhile, Divyenndu is currently basking in the success of his comedy-drama film 'Madgaon Express' directed by Kunal Kemmu. The film saw him shine in a comic role.