Duranga, Kabir Singh, Antim: 5 remakes which are critically acclaimed

Time and again the makers of films and web-series have started adapting the content from Hollywood and Tollywood. While some series receive critical acclaim others merely remain poor made remakes. If you are someone who likes watching remakes, then fret not, we have the list ready for you. So, let’s have a look at some shows and movies which renames but are critically acclaimed and loved by the audiences:

1) Duranga - Zee5

Inspired from a Korean drama Flower of Evil, Duranga stars Gulshan Devaiah as Sammit Patel and Drashti Dhami as Inspector Iraa Jaykar Patel in lead role. The series revolves around the Patel family which may look perfect from a distance but, it has several secrets that shall be unearthed as the series progresses. The show and the performances surely do justice to the original. Watch it Now!

2) Kabir Singh – Netflix

The romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The plot of the film revolves around Kabir Singh, a doctor who has become a high-functioning alcoholic after his lover had been married off to someone else. Kabir Singh was equally applauded like Arjun Reddy!

3) Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein - Disney + Hotstar

One of the most cult classic films of Bollywood, the film is a remake of a Tamil film Minnale and stars Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a Madhav, a software trainer who has been smitten by the beauty of Reena (Mirza) and wishes to win her over. Wont you watch this time and again?

4) Rudra: The edge of Darkness - Disney + Hotstar

The series is an official remake of BBC Crime Thriller Luther and stars Ajay Devgn, Milind Gunaji and Luke Kenny in leading role. The plot of the series revolves around Rudraveer Singh, a police officer who has been entrusted with the responsibility of hunting down a group of psychopath killers in the city. Ajay Devgn is a treat to watch... Isn’t it?

5) Antim – Zee5

The final truth has been inspired by a Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. It stars Salman Khan as Inspector Rajveer Singh and Aayush Sharma as Rahulya in key roles. The film revolves around the land grabbing happening frequently in and across Pune district and a cop has been entrusted with the responsibility of eliminating the gangs indulging in the same forms rest of the plot of the film.

