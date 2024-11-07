ZEE5 is back with another heartwarming story starring Eisha Singh and Mrinal Kulkarni as mother-daughter. The story will connect the audience with their culture with 'Paithani'

ZEE5 drops the trailer for its new series, ‘Paithani.’ Directed by the talented Gajendra Ahire and produced by Zee Studios and Aarambh Entertainment, the show stars acclaimed actress Mrinal Kulkarni as Godavari, alongside Eisha Singh as her empowered daughter, Kaveri. Premiering on November 15, 'Paithani' beautifully explores the themes of tradition, resilience, and the bond between mother and daughter. This series truly captures how, despite life’s challenges, the love and support between a mother and daughter can illuminate their paths, making every moment of their journey more special.

'Paithani'- a story of mother and daughter

‘Paithani’ tells the inspiring story of Godavari, a mother and master weaver of traditional paithani sarees. As she confronts the impending end of her illustrious career due to tremors in her hands, her unwavering spirit is brought to life by her determined daughter, Kaveri. With a heartfelt mission to honor her mother’s legacy, Kaveri plans to gift her the final saree Godavari weaves. But will Kaveri succeed in her quest?

As Kaveri embarks on a relentless journey, Godavari puts her heart and soul into her last saree. Will their bond be enough to overcome the challenges they face, or will this moment slip through their fingers? 'Paithani' is a tale of love, sacrifice, and empowerment and it showcases how bonds of family can inspire strength and resilience in the face of life’s challenges, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating what happens next.

National Award-winning filmmaker, Gajendra Ahire, shared his vision, “This show is a heartfelt tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra, embodied in the beautiful Paithani saree. Through the journey of a mother and daughter, we explore themes of love, dreams, and the challenges they face together. Naming the show ‘Paithani’ symbolizes not just the artistry of weaving but also the cherished connections that bind us. It’s a proud moment for our entire team, and we hope to inspire and connect with viewers everywhere through the timeless beauty of paithani”.

Mrinal Kulkarni sees parts of herself in Godavari

Mrinal Kulkarni who plays Godavari expressed her excitement, “I’m honoured to portray Godavari, a character who truly represents the responsibilities of being a mother. Despite facing many challenges, she raises a strong and empowered daughter, who in turn empowers her mother. I see parts of myself in her journey, and I believe this role will inspire many while highlighting the importance of a mother’s love. Working with such a talented team, including director Gajendra Ahire and my co-star Eisha Singh, has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for everyone to watch this heartfelt story.”

The 'Sonpari' actress shared the poster with her fans on her Instagram handle.

