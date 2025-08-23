Emily in Paris Season 5 assistant director Diego Borella reportedly collapsed on the sets of the show and died. He was just 47 at the time of his death. The shooting was paused following the tragedy

The filming of Emily in Paris Season 5 recently faced a tragedy after the assistant director Diego Borella died on the sets. According reports, Diego died while filming the show’s upcoming fifth season in Venice. The 47-year-old allegedly collapsed on Thursday night, August 21, while the crew was filming the last episode of season five at the Hotel Danieli in Venice.

The filming of Emily in Paris Season 5 recently faced a tragedy after the assistant director Diego Borella died on the sets. According reports, Diego died while filming the show’s upcoming fifth season in Venice. The 47-year-old allegedly collapsed on Thursday night, August 21, while the crew was filming the last episode of season five at the Hotel Danieli in Venice.

Emily in Paris assistant director dies on set

According to reports, the preparations were made for a final scene inside Hotel Danieli in Venice when Borella was pronounced dead. The crew members claimed they saw him go down. The medical staff on the sets attempted to save Borella, but their efforts were in vain. Paramedics were called, and later a local doctor confirmed his passing, citing a "sudden heart attack" as the cause of death.

The Venice health service confirmed the emergency call. The Independent reports that the officials stated, “Our ambulance arrived at 18.42 (on Thursday evening). Medics made attempts to resuscitate him. But in the end, all efforts proved fruitless. At around 19.30, he was pronounced deceased."

The news outlet also claimed that the shoot was expected to wrap on Monday, August 25, with Borella overseeing the final scene. However, following his demise, the production has been stopped.

The news comes just days after the first-look pictures from the fifth season were officially revealed. Lily Collins shared the update on social media and wrote, "The countdown officially begins, with a first look and release date for @emilyinparis SEASON FIVE! Emily's Italian adventure continues, from cobblestones to canals, on December 18th."

According to the official synopsis, the season will show Emily as the head of Agence Grateau Rome. Amid a lot of professional and romantic challenges while adapting to life in a new city, "just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities," as quoted by Variety. Season 5 will premiere on December 18, 2025.

About Diego Borella

Diego Borella is a well-known Venetian professional, trained in Rome, London, and New York. He has also worked in the visual arts and literature. Borella recently arrived in Italy for the show's shooting. Some reports suggest he had recently shifted his energy toward writing, including poetry, fairy tales, and stories for children.

Those who worked with him reportedly described him as respected and adaptable, someone who could step into different roles on international productions while still pursuing his own projects.

(With inputs from ANI)