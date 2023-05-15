Breaking News
Exclusive! Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar's honest reaction to being offered saas-bahu soaps

Updated on: 15 May,2023 09:15 AM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' team gets candid

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Exclusive! Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar's honest reaction to being offered saas-bahu soaps
The cast of Homi Adajania's latest offering, 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' recently got into a candid conversation with mid-day.com. Featuring actors like Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra, Ashish Verma, Udit Arora and Naseeruddin Shah in it's cast, the series is about women secretly  running a drug cartel. 


When quizzed about how they would react if approached for a regular saas-bahu daily soap, Angira said, "It hasn't happened to me and once you associate yourself to content that is polar opposite of that ideology, it's difficult to come into something else."




Udit added, "With all due respect to every medium, something works for someone and it doesn't for others. It does not work for me." Ashish joked, "I had come to do saas-bahu shows but ended up doing this. Main toh phas gaya hoon yaha pe (I'm stuck with this.)

Isha's reaction was simple and straightforward, "Flamingo lana zara (Bring me flamingo.)

Speaking about pulling off her character Kajal, Angira recalled, "I wasn't prepared for any of it. No matter how much you prepare for the character, when you are in the scene and actually shooting, it all comes alive. The world that Homi created took me by surprise, I was overwhelmed to see how real everything was. The moment I entered Kajal's room in the haveli, it felt so lived in and felt like I've been there before. It made it so easy for the actor to blend in the world that was created for them. That was exciting and took me by surprise with just the fact that it got easy because of that." Isha added, "It's the marriage of the urban and rural worlds and the show has so much going on in that space. Homi tried to find a mid path."

