Karan Johar-hosted Traitors brought forth different and unique concepts that had never been seen before in India. Adapted from the American reality show of the same name, Traitors was all about deception, manipulation and lies. Twenty contestants entered the show. Among them was Ashish Vidyarthi. After a brief run, he was eliminated in the recent episode. We sat the veteran actor down for a quick chat about his time in the game.

Ashish Vidyarthi about not being seen

Those who watched the show will know Ashish was almost never seen in the show. Curious, we asked him the reason, to which he clarified, “So we are all there. And this is what is called the editor's and director's prerogative, who to show, how much to show. I can speak for myself that I was not there to be seen; I was there to play a game. And to the best of their judgment, they have edited it.”

He adds, “And I think a terrific edit, because imagine trying to put 17 hours of footage into one hour and the number of players, the number of cameras and the number of happenings simultaneously happening. So my mind has not gone into that at all. I had a wonderful time playing it.”

We asked him what one thing about his gameplay he thinks he could have changed, now that he is eliminated. He gracefully replied, “I don't know about playing differently. One of the things that I decided when I went into the show is that since it's a very different kind of set of people, I said that I'll just be myself and will disengage whenever it becomes too heady for me. I was doing that.”

He further admits, “One thing which possibly kind of like hindsight is always different. I would have imagined that if I had defended myself tactfully, I would have played two more rows.”

Ashish Vidyarthi says he wants to rap after meeting Raftaar

The Kill actor continued, “Otherwise, I had a wonderful time, chatted, had a lot of very meaningful conversations with people. As I said that I met Raftaar for the very first time.Had lovely conversations with Mukesh. For me, it was a very rich interaction.”

He further shared, “In fact, after speaking to Raftaar, that's when I kind of said, should I also try rap? So, the seeds were sown thanks to Raftaar. And when I came out, I thought, let me write something. Raftaar was the one to excite me. So, very grateful for that.”