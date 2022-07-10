Exclusive! Gaurav Taneja: How much you share on Youtube is a personal decision

Gaurav aka The Flying Beast recently caught up with mid-day.com

Gaurav and Ritu Taneja/Instagram

Popular Youtuber Gaurav Taneja also knows as The Flying Beast, recently caught up with mid-day.com, where he spoke about fame and how he handles it! Gaurav and wife Ritu are well-known Youtube personalities and pilots.

Gaurav says, "How much to share is a personal decision for every individual. It shouldn't be the case where you feel some content will work well but you regret it later. You should be clear about that from day one but at the same time it's difficult when you are new. You never know, something that you shared four years ago, can blow up today! That's something we are still learning."

Speaking of how he handles trolls, Gaurav says, "It used to affect me and I used to keep thinking about it. It affects you more when people target your close ones. Then I would respond and they would say something more. I've realised you can't explain to people on social media even if they are wrong. They will always have a reason to support their behaviour."

