Exclusive | Kota Factory 3 director on change in Jeetendra's character arc: ‘You don’t love Jeetu bhaiya only because he makes you feel good'

Kota Factory is one of the most loved Indian series, with its relatable story managing to keep the audience hooked. Another factor, or person if I may say so, who has kept the audience glued is Jeetu Bhaiya, played by Jeetendra Kumar. In an exclusive chat with mid-day.com, the director of Kota Factory Season 3, Pratish Mehta, talked about the significant change in Jeetendra Kumar’s character arc. Additionally, Mayur More, aka Vaibhav, revealed a cute anecdote about his life.

After two successful seasons directed by someone else, taking the helm for the third season was not an easy task. Talking about it, Mehta shared, “It was difficult. But I always take this type of opportunity, and I was very happy with this one. So, it was difficult, but I enjoyed it a lot.”

The series had two successful seasons with Jeetu Bhaiya being the fun guy, but by the end of Season 3, we see a very different side of him. His character arc changes significantly in Kota Factory Season 3. Talking about how he ensured that this new change didn’t lose the relatability aspect, Pratish shared, “Jeetu Bhaiya is loved by people, and he continues to be loved not only because he makes you feel good. We have tried to look at things in a way that shows not only students but also teachers, having their own mindsets. Everyone prepares things in their own way.”

Pratish Mehta concluded by saying that for him, Jeetu's behaviour is not of a ‘depressed mindset’ but rather, ‘it's the mindset which you think is right for you.’

Further in the chat, we switched to Mayur More and asked him if he thought not getting romantically involved with Revathi Pillai’s character could take away the relatability. To which he revealed a personal story. More shared, “I have studied in such a way that I had a crush on a girl. We used to spend a lot of quality time together because of studying together. I used to enjoy maths because she taught me so well. In my life, there was a Vartika who used to teach me Maths. She was from Hindi medium, and I was from Marathi medium. But still, she made efforts to teach me.”

Kota Factory Season 3 continues to follow the journey of students as they navigate the intense pressures of Kota's coaching centers. The show is streaming on Netflix. The series also stars Jitendra Kumar and Tillotama Shome in the lead roles.