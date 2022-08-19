'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2' Trailer: It's double the chaos with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh

The show revolves around the day-to-day lives of Bollywood wives Maheep, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife) and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 years

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives/ Youtube

The Fabulous four- Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey- are coming back with the second season of their hit Netflix reality series 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. As we near the release date of the second season of what can be called one of the most glamorous reality series, Netflix has dropped the trailer of the new season. From their holidays to their family to fights amongst each other, the trailer gives a glimpse of all the chaos that the audience will be witnessing in the new season.

The trailer begins with the four going on a cycling trail which ends up getting chaotic. The families of the four also make an appearance on the show. Karan Johar is also seen trying to hook up Seema Sajdeh with Badshah. Apart from the fun side we also see the tough times the four go through as they go through a series of accusations and blame games. Maheep Kapoor is also seen having an emotional breakdown in the trailer.

As for the cameos, Badshah, Zoya Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, and Arjun Kapoor will be making special appearances during the season. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, too, are expected to be seen in the season.

The show is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, and will be released on Netflix on September 2. The show revolves around the day-to-day lives of Bollywood wives Maheep, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife) and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 years. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri make a cameo.

