'Fabulous Wives of Bollywood Wives 2': The new teaser will give you a sneak-peek into the inner circle

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 cast/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Glamour divas Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey are coming back with the second season of their hit Netflix reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. Netflix posted a clip, announcing that the bold and fabulous ladies have started filming for the second season of the series.

The teaser of the show revealed that Seema, Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam have been friends for 25 years and hence share a strong bond. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also make a cameo in the trailer. The show is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, and was released on Netflix on November 27.

The show revolves around the day-to-day lives of Bollywood wives Maheep, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife) and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 years.

The series has drawn comparisons with the American reality show, The Real Housewives Of New Jersey.

