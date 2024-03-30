In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Apoorva Arora dishes out her thoughts on the show Family Aaj Kal’s quirky concept.

Actress Apoorva Arora, who pursued acting in her teen years, secured roles in films like 'OMG – Oh My God!' and 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'. Besides mainstream Bollywood cinema, Apoorva has also dabbled in regional films. She is currently gearing up for the role of Meher Kashyap in the show ‘Family Aaj Kal’, who puts her family in chaos after she asks them to meet her boyfriend - a cab driver. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Apoorva dishes out her thoughts on the show's quirky concept.

The trailer of ‘Family Aaj Kal’ begins with Apoorva’s character practicing in the mirror to tell her parents about her boyfriend. When asked what she thinks about introducing your partner to your parents in the early stages of dating, she states, “Honestly, it should not be that big of a deal. We're all adults. In an ideal world, there shouldn't be a situation of seeking approval for anyone for that matter. I mean, nobody gets to have a say in what you do. But I understand that it's very difficult to survive in a family life, a family situation without really having to without like telling your parents what you're doing. I feel telling parents early is not needed, because you don't need approval, right? You just need to tell them, you just need to update them. This is coming from a place of extreme privilege. I know that I'm aware of that. But I feel like still telling parents early and getting them emotionally involved is also not very wise, even if you want to seek approval.”

“It is always difficult for parents to accept the fact that their child is grown up and they are getting into romantic relationships with people making such big decisions of spending their lives with someone else. There's someone else who's going to be equally important to them. Their little girl or little boy is not so little anymore,” she adds.

As the show progresses, Apoorva’s character is mocked for dating a cab driver - who the family thinks is not a good financial investment in terms of securing their daughter’s future. The actress shares her take on whether it’s morally right to pick your partner based on their profession. “I understand you can have preferences, I might just say that I want to date someone from, for example, date someone from the same industry as me, because it's easier to explain to them. I want to explain my lifestyle to them. That being said, I feel like judging or dismissing someone based on their profession is not very morally right,” she avers.

Subtly, the show serves as a reminder that despite women working hard to be financially independent, they are constantly reminded how a man’s status will pose as their identity. Weighing in on the same, Apoorva says, I feel like in today's day and age, it's not important what a man does, how much money he makes because women are equally or even more capable of financially handling their situation, and their lives on their own. I understand that parents are only concerned whatever they say is out of concern for their child. It's nothing vile. It's not for any selfish reasons.”

“But I feel like women, especially those who are from my generation, do not look for money in a man these days. Yes, we do look for financially healthy men because financially healthy people are emotionally healthy people. There's one stress less for them in life and that. It just makes their life easier. It just makes their mental health better when people are financially stable. So I think that's the only reason we look for financial stability. Otherwise, women are more than capable of handling their own,” she concludes.

The SonyLIV series will premiere on April 3.