Breaking News
Israel Iran War: Defence Minister Israel Katz instructs Israeli military to 'respond forcefully' after Iranian missile fire
Iran-Israel ceasefire: Israel, Iran accept Trump’s ceasefire plan after 12 days of war
Mumbai weather updates: IMD issues yellow alert for city; orange alert for Thane and Palghar
Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 32.89 per cent capacity
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Its official Family Man 3 announced with an exciting new poster Check out

It's official! Family Man 3 announced with an exciting new poster: Check out

Updated on: 24 June,2025 05:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

The Family Man 3 has finally been announced. The makers recently dropped an exciting first poster of the third season featuring Manoj Bajpayee, who looks intense. The release date is yet to be announced

It's official! Family Man 3 announced with an exciting new poster: Check out

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 3 poster

Listen to this article
It's official! Family Man 3 announced with an exciting new poster: Check out
x
00:00

The wait is finally over. Manoj Bajpayee's most-awaited series, The Family Man, is back with another season. Amid rising anticipation and curiosity of fans, the platform Prime Video dropped the first-ever official announcement of The Family Man Season 3. They made the announcement by sharing an exciting first look poster of the much-awaited show.

The Family Man 3 poster


Prime Video and Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram to share the first look poster. It features Manoj Bajpayee in the centre, as he has an intense expression on his face, hinting at high-stakes action and drama. Shadowy figures wielding guns surround him, raising curiosity about suspense and tension. The text on the poster reads, “The Family Man Returns."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Unveiling the first poster of The Family Man 3, the makers wrote, "All eyes on our family men 👀#TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon(sic)".

The Family Man 3 cast and release date

The Family Man 3 is the third instalment of the loved franchise headlined by Manoj Bajpayee. After season 2 was released in 2021, there had been a lot of anticipation and excitement among fans for season 3. In the announcement post, the makers tagged the people associated with the show. Likewise, the third season is expected to feature Tamil star Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj, Shreya Dhanwantary, Darshan Kumar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Vipin Kumar Sharma, Gul Panag, and Harman Singha, along with Manoj, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi, who will be seen reprising their roles. 

In addition to these, Jaideep Ahlawat is also expected to join the cast in the third instalment. Although he wasn't tagged in the post, Manoj Bajpayee had earlier confirmed that the Paatal Lok actor will be playing an important role in the season. Talking to OTTPlay, Manoj had said, "We cast Jaideep Ahlawat two years ago, and he has done very well with Paatal Lok Season 2. To our luck, he is in Season 3 of The Family Man. This season is massive and very beautiful."

The shooting of the film was wrapped up earlier in January this year. The makers have now released the first poster; however, the release date is yet to be announced. Some reports suggest that the new season will likely premiere in November 2025.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

manoj bajpayee The Family Man Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK