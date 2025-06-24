The Family Man 3 has finally been announced. The makers recently dropped an exciting first poster of the third season featuring Manoj Bajpayee, who looks intense. The release date is yet to be announced

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 3 poster

The wait is finally over. Manoj Bajpayee's most-awaited series, The Family Man, is back with another season. Amid rising anticipation and curiosity of fans, the platform Prime Video dropped the first-ever official announcement of The Family Man Season 3. They made the announcement by sharing an exciting first look poster of the much-awaited show.

The Family Man 3 poster

Prime Video and Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram to share the first look poster. It features Manoj Bajpayee in the centre, as he has an intense expression on his face, hinting at high-stakes action and drama. Shadowy figures wielding guns surround him, raising curiosity about suspense and tension. The text on the poster reads, “The Family Man Returns."

Unveiling the first poster of The Family Man 3, the makers wrote, "All eyes on our family men 👀#TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon(sic)".

The Family Man 3 cast and release date

The Family Man 3 is the third instalment of the loved franchise headlined by Manoj Bajpayee. After season 2 was released in 2021, there had been a lot of anticipation and excitement among fans for season 3. In the announcement post, the makers tagged the people associated with the show. Likewise, the third season is expected to feature Tamil star Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj, Shreya Dhanwantary, Darshan Kumar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Vipin Kumar Sharma, Gul Panag, and Harman Singha, along with Manoj, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi, who will be seen reprising their roles.

In addition to these, Jaideep Ahlawat is also expected to join the cast in the third instalment. Although he wasn't tagged in the post, Manoj Bajpayee had earlier confirmed that the Paatal Lok actor will be playing an important role in the season. Talking to OTTPlay, Manoj had said, "We cast Jaideep Ahlawat two years ago, and he has done very well with Paatal Lok Season 2. To our luck, he is in Season 3 of The Family Man. This season is massive and very beautiful."

The shooting of the film was wrapped up earlier in January this year. The makers have now released the first poster; however, the release date is yet to be announced. Some reports suggest that the new season will likely premiere in November 2025.