Updated on: 08 June,2022 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Farhan Akhtar pens note to 'Ms. Marvel' makers, expresses gratitude

Farhan Akhtar. Pic/Satej Shinde


Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar has expressed his gratitude towards the makers of his upcoming series 'Ms Marvel', by posting an appreciation post for them.

On June 7, the 48-year-old star took his Twitter account, and tweeted the poster of the series along with an appreciation note, "In gratitude (red heart emoji) #MsMarvel out tomorrow" he captioned the tweet.





