'Farzi' makers curate one-of-a-kind show themed perfume ‘Stinkin Rich’

After scaling multiple milestones and winning the hearts of audiences worldwide, Amazon Original 'Farzi' continues to break barriers with its innovative campaigns. Celebrating the success of 'Farzi', Prime Video curated the one-of-a-kind show-themed perfume ‘Stinkin Rich’ which has a scent of freshly minted notes.

Taking to their social media, Prime Video dropped a video that featured Sunny and Firoz's luxurious lifestyle that they attained by printing fake notes. In the video, Firoz points out that if they have made so much money, then 'asli feel ke liye, paise ka khushboo aana mangtaa hai', paving way for this specially curated limited-edition perfumes!

'Farzi' is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj & DK's signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite. The series is now streaming on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor recently attended an award function in the city where he talked about the second season of the show. Speaking about it, Shahid said, "Farzi season 2 I am sure hoga lekin in cheezon mein waqt lagta hai - der do saal lagte hain kyunki show khatam hone ke baad ek saal lagta hai uso post-production main. Woh usko 35-40 languages mein dub karte hai aur 200 countries mein release karte hai.Jab shoot hoga toh uske ek saal baad release hoga, toh I think der do saal toh hai Farzi Season 2 mein definitely. (Farzi 2 will happen for sure but these things take time. It will take around 2 years as a show takes 1 year in post-production itself after shoot. They dub it 35-40 languages and release it in 200 countries. After the shoot is wrapped, the post production begins. So I think Farzi 2 will take around 1.5 - 2 years to release but it will happen definitely). "