Jacqueline Fernandez

Dance numbers are a rare feature in the OTT world that thrives on taut storytelling. Recently, however, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali changed the language of web shows as he showcased larger-than-life songs in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Now, Jacqueline Fernandez will bring a vibrant track to the screen with her maiden web series, GOAT. Sources tell us that the actor recently filmed it with 200 background dancers, making it arguably the biggest dance number in Indian digital entertainment.

The thriller, helmed by Abhishek Sharma, is led by Neil Nitin Mukesh and Siddharth Nigam. A source reveals, “Jacqueliene’s song was shot over Wednesday and Thursday at Shiloh Bar in Andheri. She trained with choreographer Ruel Varindani for two weeks before facing the camera. For the number, Ruel has blended different dance genres, including contemporary and hip-hop. The location, where a grand set-up was built, was cordoned off from the public to ensure a smooth shoot.”

It’s not common for OTT shows to include dance numbers, but we hear it is of significance in the JioCinema series. The source adds, “It serves as a turning point in the story, bringing the central characters’ journeys at an interesting juncture.”