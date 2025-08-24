Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Have you heard Sonakshi Sinha is back with Dahaad season 2

Have you heard? Sonakshi Sinha is back with Dahaad season 2

Updated on: 24 August,2025 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Like its predecessor, the new season is expected to explore hard-hitting social themes. The show will reportedly be streamed on Prime Video

Have you heard? Sonakshi Sinha is back with Dahaad season 2

Reema Kagti and Sonakshi Sinha

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Sonakshi Sinha is back with Dahaad season 2
x
00:00

Writer and director Reema Kagti, who recently earned praise for Superboys of Malegaon (2024), is reportedly gearing up for round two of her gritty crime drama Dahaad. The 2023 series, which marked Sonakshi Sinha’s OTT debut opposite Vijay Varma, was one of the most talked-about shows of the year — and it left viewers hungry for more. Buzz is, Kagti has wrapped up the script for Dahaad 2 and plans to begin filming in December 2025. Sonakshi is expected to return as the fierce sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, while the hunt for the new antagonist and supporting cast is currently underway. Like its predecessor, the new season is expected to explore hard-hitting social themes. The show will reportedly be streamed on Prime Video.

Writer and director Reema Kagti, who recently earned praise for Superboys of Malegaon (2024), is reportedly gearing up for round two of her gritty crime drama Dahaad. The 2023 series, which marked Sonakshi Sinha’s OTT debut opposite Vijay Varma, was one of the most talked-about shows of the year — and it left viewers hungry for more. Buzz is, Kagti has wrapped up the script for Dahaad 2 and plans to begin filming in December 2025. Sonakshi is expected to return as the fierce sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, while the hunt for the new antagonist and supporting cast is currently underway. Like its predecessor, the new season is expected to explore hard-hitting social themes. The show will reportedly be streamed on Prime Video.




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

reema kagti sonakshi sinha vijay varma Web Series News Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK