Writer and director Reema Kagti, who recently earned praise for Superboys of Malegaon (2024), is reportedly gearing up for round two of her gritty crime drama Dahaad. The 2023 series, which marked Sonakshi Sinha’s OTT debut opposite Vijay Varma, was one of the most talked-about shows of the year — and it left viewers hungry for more. Buzz is, Kagti has wrapped up the script for Dahaad 2 and plans to begin filming in December 2025. Sonakshi is expected to return as the fierce sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, while the hunt for the new antagonist and supporting cast is currently underway. Like its predecessor, the new season is expected to explore hard-hitting social themes. The show will reportedly be streamed on Prime Video. Read More

