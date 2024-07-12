'Heeramandi' actor Taha Shah Badussha meets his 'lifelong idol' Tom Cruise

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the 'Heeramandi' actor dropped a couple of pictures with Tom Cruise

Actor Taha Shah Badussha, who played the lead role in the series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' shared some exciting moments from his meeting with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the 'Heeramandi' actor dropped a couple of pictures with Tom Cruise.

In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen gazing at the 'Mission Impossible 'star with admiration.

Taha also shared a short clip capturing the memorable moment.

Along with the post, he added a caption, expressing his excitement at meeting his "lifelong idol."

"Pinch me! Just met my lifelong idol. The one and only Tom Cruise!" read the caption of his post.

Soon after Taha Shah dropped the post, fans chimed in the comment section.

"Goshhhhh...Ok this is absolutely legendary," reads a comment.

Another user commented, "You lucky man, Tom Cruise is love."

"Omg help the caption is so cute," penned a third user.

Taha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.'

Earlier, sharing his experience of working with Bhansali, Taha said, "Tajdar is a remarkable character, embodying nobility, kindness, and unwavering determination. Portraying him has been a dream come true. I'm immensely thankful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity in Heeramandi. Working alongside such a talented star cast has been a great learning experience and honour. I believe audiences will deeply resonate with Tajdar's narrative of love and patriotism."

The series, which features a star-studded cast, includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

