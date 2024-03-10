Homi Adajania talks about his experience working with Pankaj Tripathi in their upcoming Netflix film 'Murder Mubarak'

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Listen to this article Homi Adajania talks about his experience working with Pankaj Tripathi in 'Murder Mubarak' x 00:00

Netflix’s ‘Murder Mubarak', is set for release on 15th March 2024. As excitement builds for the film, viewers are eager to see the remarkable collaboration between Homi Adajania, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Aashim Gulati.

On the sets of Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak,' a unique bond was formed between Homi and Pankaj Tripathi. 'Murder Mubarak' marks the first time that Adajania and Tripathi have worked together on a project, and their collaboration has turned out to be a truly remarkable one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film revolves around a gripping case with seven suspects, each with a possible motive linking them to the crime at The Royal Delhi Club. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of an Investigating Officer, tasked with solving this intricate murder mystery. Speaking fondly on his experience of working with Pankaj Tripathi, Homi Adajania said, "Directing such an intuitive actor was a joy, but getting to know someone like Pankaj is what I cherish. On Murder Mubarak we’d sit after wrapping the shoot and regale each other with so many stories of the various journeys we’ve experienced and I realised that however different we are, we are so similar at the core. I also realised that there's an inherent goodness which we look for in people, and with Pankaj the positivity and sensitivity is what he’s about! I’m really grateful we had this experience and I know that I’ve come out of it a better person for it.”

With the combination of Adajania's vision and Tripathi's acting prowess, 'Murder Mubarak' is set to be a cinematic treat that promises to be the entertaining murder mystery of the year. The bond between these two creative forces has not only enriched their working relationship but has also set the foundation for a genuine friendship off the screen.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, says, “Murder Mubarak is a distinctive blend of suspense and comedy, combining the best of both genres. True to its intriguing title, the film is gripping and entertaining, brought to life by a stellar ensemble star cast. We are thrilled to present another entertaining film from our successful collaboration with Maddock Films. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie Murder Mubarak is a mystery thriller that is set to take the audience on a ride like never before!”

Watch Netflix’s Entertaining Whodunit, ‘Murder Mubarak,’ Premiering Exclusively on March 15th