Nikhil Khurana who will be seen in the upcoming Netflix film, 'Murder Mubarak' talks about his working experience of working with co-star Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Karisma Kapoor is 'a true team player', says 'Murder Mubarak' co-actor Nikhil Khurana x 00:00

Actor Nikhil Khurana, who is set to star in the captivating murder mystery 'Murder Mubarak' has opened up on working with Karisma Kapoor in the upcoming streaming film. He shared how the latter approached the work as a true team player and called her "incredibly professional."

'Murder Mubarak' stars Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma and Sanjay Kapoor, and revolves around the 'Royal Delhi' club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about working with the ensemble cast, the 'Made In Heaven 2' fame actor said: "I shot with Sara, Vijay, Pankaj, Karisma and Dimple. Working with Karisma was particularly delightful as we had scenes together, and she was incredibly welcoming and professional. During our scene discussions, she approached the work as a true team player, dedicated to making each scene the best it could be."

"It was inspiring to collaborate with individuals who are driven to work hard, as it encourages you to deliver your best performance. It was indeed one of the best experiences to work with Homi Adajania and Maddock Films. It’s always been on my wish list to collaborate with the best in the business," shared Nikhil.

Nikhil feels a great team is always instrumental in an actor's career. He said: "I have always aspired to be in the same team as Homi and Maddock Films. They are individuals who truly understand the craft. Every actor desires to work with acclaimed producers and directors in order to further develop their craft."

The film also stars Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Aashim Gulati.

'Murder Mubarak' will premiere on March 15 on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever