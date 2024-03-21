House of the Dragon season 2: The fantasy drama returns with even more intrigue, drama, and dragon-fueled excitement for fans worldwide.

New posters from House of the Dragon season 2

House of the Dragon season 2 set to premiere in June 2024 on JioCinema, new posters out

JioCinema has announced the upcoming premiere of the highly anticipated House of the Dragon season 2, exclusively on its platform in June 2024. Following the success of its debut season, the epic fantasy series returns with even more intrigue, drama, and dragon-fueled excitement for fans worldwide. Based on George R. R. Martin's 'Game of Thrones' book 'Fire & Blood,' 'House of the Dragon' has captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling and stunning visuals, solidifying its place as a cult favorite series for fantasy enthusiasts.

What to expect in House of the Dragon season 2

Following the coronation of King Aegon II and the tragic demise of Lucerys Targaryen, 'House of the Dragon' season 2 delves into the heart of Westeros as the legendary 'Dance of the Dragons' unfolds. With factions divided between the 'Greens' and the 'Blacks,' viewers will witness the tumultuous struggle for power and supremacy.

As supporters of Alicent and Viserys's son, Aegon II, attempt to assert control over the realm from the seat of power in King's Landing, tensions rise amidst the absence of effective leadership. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra's Black Council grapples with strategic decisions and moral dilemmas following the tragic loss at Dragonstone.

While both factions reminisce about their former camaraderie, the relentless momentum of war pushes them towards irreconcilable conflict, even within their own ranks. With the stakes higher than ever and alliances hanging by a thread, 'House of the Dragon' season 2 promises an epic narrative filled with political intrigue, breathtaking battles, and the indomitable spirit of dragons, all coming soon exclusively on JioCinema.

House of the Dragon Season 2 teaser

The official teaser for House of the Dragon Season 2 dropped on December 2, 2023. The video begins with a forlorn Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), who's mourning the death of her son Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault). We then hear the chilling words of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) - "There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons" - as the Greens and the Blacks prepare to battle.