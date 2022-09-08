Breaking News
How the tables have turned! Karan Johar gets grilled on 'Case Toh Banta Hai'

Updated on: 08 September,2022 12:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Get ready to go on an entertaining ride with Karan as he is all set to dodge the Atrangi Ilzaams with his trademark sass and style

How the tables have turned! Karan Johar gets grilled on 'Case Toh Banta Hai'

Karan Johar. Pic/Youtube


Anticipate a whole lot of fun, laughter, and a high dose of entertainment coming your way on the comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai as filmmaker Karan Johar enters the courtroom. Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service, released a hilarious video giving us a sneak peak of KJo in the katghara. Comedian Paritosh Tripathi used some amazing punchlines while grilling Karan Johar that made everyone laugh out loud. He said, “Star kid jab paida hota hai, toh paida hote hi sabse pehle ’Maa’ nahi, ‘Dharma’ bolta hai.” Get ready to go on an entertaining ride with Karan as he is all set to dodge the Atrangi Ilzaams with his trademark sass and style.



 
 
 
 
 
Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defence lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Social media sensation Kusha Kapila dons the judge’s hat to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Gopal Dutt, Sanket Bhosale, and Sugandha Mishra among others amp up the entertainment quotient with their unique comedy. Catch all the fun in the episode streaming for free this Friday, September 9, only on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app.

