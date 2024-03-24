Breaking News
Huma Qureshi says she just plays herself not a character in Madness Machayenge
Huma Qureshi says she just plays herself, not a character, in 'Madness Machayenge'

Updated on: 24 March,2024 06:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Huma Qureshi has spill the beans about her take on television and comedy as a genre

Huma Qureshi. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is the 'Madness ki Malkin' in 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge', said the audience get to see the real her through this comedy show, as she brings no characters to life, here.


Huma has spill the beans about her take on television and comedy as a genre.


She said: "I do believe that television is an extraordinary medium. There is something for everybody. Being a part of shows such as this is like a weekly rendezvous with the audience, wherein they get to see the real me. No characters are being brought to life, just me, exactly as I am."


"And in the future, if I do come across interesting television projects, I will consider them," said Huma, who was most recently seen in the web series 'Maharani 3'.

Huma further said: "I've been told that my laughter is infectious, and indeed, whenever I laugh, everyone around me joins in, I love that. I also believe it's one of the main reasons I decided to be a part of this show. I’ve been blessed with a great sense of humour and I enjoy comedy, so when I was offered this part, I was happy to take it on and let audiences see this lesser-known and funny side of me."

On how comfortable she is with 'roasts', Huma said: "I embrace humour and light-heartedly teasing others is one way of expressing love. Very recently during the shoot, everyone took turns pulling my leg, and I couldn't have been happier about it as it was done in jest and meant to be fun."

"Roasts are also a part of the show and you’ll see me supporting the guest being roasted with a few digs of my own. It adds an element of balance to the roast, making sure it doesn't become too one-sided," added Huma.

'Madness Machayenge' airs on Sony.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

