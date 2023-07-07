Breaking News
I am almost 60 and haven't played an older character in my career says Jaaved Jaaferi

Updated on: 07 July,2023 06:11 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

In a career spanning decades Jaaved Jaaferi has effortlessly portrayed a diverse range of characters

I am almost 60 and haven’t played an older character in my career says Jaaved Jaaferi

Picture Courtesy: PR

From his impeccable narration skills to his unmatched mimicking prowess, from his engaging hosting and judging stints to his captivating performances as an actor, Jaaved Jaaferi is admired by all who effortlessly dons multiple hats. With an illustrious career spanning decades,  Jaaved Jaaferi, known for his versatile performances in Bollywood and beyond, is set to captivate audiences once again with his unique role in the highly anticipated series, "The Magic of Shiri’ slated to stream on JioCinema from 13th July. Breaking the barriers of his previous on-screen portrayals, Jaaferi steps into uncharted territory as he brings to life the enigmatic character of Jaadugar Saleem, a role unlike any he has ever played.


In a career spanning decades Jaaved has effortlessly portrayed a diverse range of characters, demonstrating his immense talent and versatility as an actor. However, "The Magic of Shiri" marks a significant milestone in Jaaferi’s  career, as it showcases his portrayal of an older character for the very first time. With his undeniable charm and magnetic screen presence, Jaaferi effortlessly embodies the essence of Jaadugar Saleem, a seasoned magician grappling with the complexities of life.


Speaking about his character Jaaved shared “I am almost 60 and I haven’t played an older character, Jaadugar Saleem is my first, that’s maybe because I do not look that old (laughs). It was quite a different experience playing an old washed-out magician. It allowed me to delve deeper into the nuances of aging and the wisdom that comes with it. From the body language to the dialogue delivery a lot must be focused on while playing such a character, and I am glad that I got the opportunity of presenting a different side of me as an actor.”


‘The Magic of Shiri’ is an enchanting series that seamlessly weaves together elements of fantasy, mystery, and emotion.

