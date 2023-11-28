IFFI 2023: A total of 32 entries across 10 languages from 15 OTT platforms were selected for the introductory Best Web Series award

Panchayat team

Listen to this article IFFI 2023: Prime Video wins inaugural best web series (OTT) award for 'Panchayat season 2' x 00:00

Prime Video today created history by winning the maiden Best Web Series (OTT) Award for Panchayat Season 2 at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa. The award has been instituted to acknowledge and encourage India’s thriving streaming sector. A total of 32 entries across 10 languages from 15 OTT platforms were selected for the introductory Best Web Series award. The entries for the coveted award were judged by a five-member jury headed by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Other members of the jury included filmmakers Utpal Borpujari and Krishna DK, and actors Divya Dutta and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and produced by TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, Panchayat Season 2 features a highly talented ensemble cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. The comedy-drama captures the journey of an urban engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi, portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, who for the lack of a better job option, reluctantly, joins as the Secretary of a Panchayat Office in Phulera, a remote fictional village in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. Following a stupendous first season, the second season delves deeper into life at Phulera, as it brings new challenges for Abhishek, who has to cope with the everyday workings of the decrepit Panchayat office, deal with the local village politics and the villagers, while also trying to prepare for his CAT exams for a future in the corporate world. Peppered with slice-of-life moments and ample doses of humour, the series reflects the daily tribulations of village life, tracing Abhishek’s growing camaraderie with Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi, as newer issues crop up in the village while he diligently tries to balance it all.

“At Prime Video, our aim is to bring to life distinctive, relatable and ultimately deeply entertaining stories that reflect the rich and diverse cultures of our amazing country. These are stories from deep within India that at the same time represent universal themes and emotions, ultimately delighting audiences across the globe.” said Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India. “Panchayat is one such heart-warming story set within the richness of India’s culture and traditions. The series’ win today at the first-ever Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the highly acclaimed 54th IFFI, Goa, is a testament to our dedication to curate truly immersive content for customers. IFFI and Prime Video share a common vision to promote the highly prolific Indian creative economy by providing them a platform to showcase their creative brilliance and cinematic excellence to the world. Thank you, to the jury and organizers at IFFI, we are truly honored to have received this recognition.”

“Panchayat started off as a really simple idea, a coming of age story about a young engineering graduate man who sets off to a village and joins as a Panchayat secretary. What follows is a heartwarming story about his experiences living in this simple village, dealing with people and their everyday lives. This is a show that has received immense love from audiences and critics in India and around the world and has become a part of the cultural zeitgeist. The rootedness of the story and characters have made Panchayat into a global success, as a testament to our belief at Prime Video that authentic and honest stories can transcend borders,” said Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing, Prime Video, India. “We are thankful to IFFI and the jury for recognizing the passion behind this remarkable and unique show, the audience for showering us with constant love and anticipation, and of course, the director, writers, the wonderful, amazing partners we have at TVF, the brilliant cast, and crew, without whom the show wouldn’t have become what it is today.”

Co-creator and Director of Panchayat, Deepak Mishra from TVF said, "A heartfelt thank you to the esteemed IFFI jury for recognizing Panchayat Season 2 with the Best Web Series (OTT) Award. It's a genuine honor for our entire team. I am supremely grateful to Arunabh Kumar, the co-creator on this show who had the vision of bringing rural India to the screen." He continued, "Panchayat wasn't just a project; it was a narrative meant to reflect the intricate tapestry of India's quintessential village life – rich in surprising complexities yet brimming with heart. Our aim was to craft a story set in rustic India, with a compelling slice-of-life narrative and a dash of humor. The exceptional talents of versatile actors like Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and the entire Panchayat cast made it possible to transform this simple tale of everyday occurrences in an Indian village into an award-winning series. It's heartening to see audiences in India and across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video appreciating the storytelling. Thank you for the global love!"