Independence Day 2024

On this momentous occasion of Independence Day 2024, we honour the legacy of India. We pay our heartfelt tributes to the commandos and armed forces who serve our nation tirelessly. We also acknowledge the versatile actors in the shows on Disney+ Hotstar who have effortlessly portrayed special officers on screen, leaving an everlasting impression in the minds of the viewers.

Gurmeet Choudhary

The actor played the titular role of Karan Saxena in Commander Karan Saxena said, “The values of discipline and patriotism were inculcated from very early on owing to my army family background. These values have become an intrinsic part of who I am and are deeply embedded in my approach to life and work. When Commander Karan Saxena happened, it felt like a full circle for me and my family as they saw everything they taught me come to life on screen. So, this year, I’m feeling the valour a bit more as the audiences have given an incredible response to our show Commander Karan Saxena. I would like to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day. “

Tillotama Shome

She played an R&W Officer in the popular show ‘The Night Manager’ elaborated on her character recently on the occasion of Independence Day and said, “Independence Day is a significant occasion for all of us to pause and ponder on the essence of freedom. A day to thank the countless ordinary individuals whose extraordinary and uncelebrated actions, allow us our liberties. The Night Manager was an espionage thriller that tapped into the heart of those who serve the nation often at a great personal cost! I feel lucky to have played the headstrong but honest Lipika; who walks uncorrupted through the corridors of power to serve her country.”

Mohit Raina

Mohit who has essayed the character of Avinash, in The Freelancer said, "Independence Day is a poignant reminder of the values that define us as a nation. Personally, this day resonates deeply with me. It’s not just about celebrating the progress we’ve made, but also about appreciating the liberties we often take for granted. I realized this while working on Neeraj Pandey’s The Freelancer, my character had a rollercoaster journey of losing his path to finding one. Sometimes, determination and resilience aren’t enough to keep someone centred, it is the universal love for the nation that grounds you and keeps reminding you what you’re working for!”