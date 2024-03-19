Breaking News
Updated on: 20 March,2024 05:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Amid merger with Jio, Disney+ Hotstar prioritises work on Aditya’s The Night Manager 2; show to be developed alongside its British counterpart

Things are moving at a brisk pace on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger front. Amid this, the top brass at both platforms have agreed to prioritise the development of the second season of The Night Manager, which became among Disney+ Hotstar’s most popular series last year. The Aditya Roy Kapur-led spy thriller is an adaptation of Tom Hiddleston’s British show of the same name. We hear the decision to fast-track its making comes with the aim of strengthening the platform’s library while holding on to the show’s loyal fanbase.



Interestingly, work on the Hindi series, which saw Sandeep Modi as the creator, will coincide with that of its international counterpart. A source tells us, “The second season of the British series is expected to roll in 2024. It only makes sense that the Indian counterpart too starts work on their next edition. The suits at the platform are keen that the development begins this summer. However, the availability of creators and other logistics have yet to be figured out.”


In the British series, Hiddleston will reprise his role of Jonathan Pine as he takes on a new threat. The source adds, “The decisions regarding the desi offering’s plot points will be made after the writers’ room kicks off. It is unclear whether the makers will follow the same story.”

aditya roy kapur tom hiddleston Disney Plus Hotstar bollywood news Entertainment News
