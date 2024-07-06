Commander Karan Saxena: Iqbal Khan reveals why he’s not on social media | Exclusive

Iqbal, who comes bearing a massive fan following, especially among women is surprisingly not on social media. He does have a locked Facebook account.

Actor Iqbal Khan, best known for his role as Angad Khanna in the show ‘Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai’, will be seen portraying the antagonist in the web series ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ alongside Gurmeet Choudhary. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Iqbal gets candid about his role, journey in showbiz, and staying away from social media.

Sharing deets on his role in the series, Iqbal states, “The name of my character is Nasir and he's a patriot. He can do anything for his country. The only difference between him and Commander Karan Saxena is that there's an evil streak. But he's not a typical villain and that makes him interesting. It's very easy on the eyes in terms of performance, nothing over the top, very regular, very basic, even when it comes to his clothes and the way he talks. He's an extremely cool guy with really, really bad intentions.”

Over the years, Iqbal has been featured in shows like ‘Kkavyanjali’, ‘Kahiin To Hoga’ and, ‘Karam Apnaa Apnaa’ among others. He opted for versatile roles with projects like 'Jalsa' and 'Crackdown'. When asked if it was a conscious choice to experiment with roles and not be repetitive, the actor answers, “I've just gone with the flow in terms of the work I've got. I have to be very honest that I've been very lucky. I've never been the kind of person who would probably get into agendas and have backup plans and make a strategy of those sorts. God has been very kind to me and things have fallen into place at the right time. I'll give zero credit to myself.”

Iqbal, who comes bearing a massive fan following, especially among women is surprisingly not on social media. He does have a locked Facebook account. The reason? Iqbal simply says he is lazy. “I think a lot goes into it. It takes up your time. You also need to kind of enjoy doing it, which I don't do. I'm nothing against it. I think it's amazing. I sometimes envy people who do it,” he concludes.

'Commander Karan Saxena' is based on a character created by acclaimed writer Amit Khan. It also stars Hruta Durgule and will be out on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8.