Jessica Chastain plays psychiatrist in audio series 'The Space Within'

Updated on: 19 April,2023 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Jessica will be joined on the mic by Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale, Academy Award-winner Ellen Burstyn, Michael Stuhlbarg, Shea Whigham and Carmen Ejogo

Jessica Chastain. Pic/AFP

Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain, who is known for her work in 'Interstellar', 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' and 'George & Tammy', will soon be heard lending her voice to the sci-fi series 'The Space Within'.


The series follows the life of Dr. Madeline Wyle (essayed by Chastain), who is an internationally acclaimed psychiatrist specialising in trauma and PTSD. When she discovers a string of patients with the same, seemingly supernatural, repressed memories, she is forced to risk her reputation and career to confront the possibility that the memories of alien abduction might be real.



Jessica will be joined on the mic by Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale, Academy Award-winner Ellen Burstyn, Michael Stuhlbarg, Shea Whigham and Carmen Ejogo.

Produced by Topic Studios, in association with Freckle Films, Solaris Productions, and Ramble Road. Written by Greg O'Connor & Josh Fagin, and directed by Stephen Winter, 'The Space Within' is an eight episode scripted sci-fi mystery and will premiere on Audible from June 15.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

