Johnny Lever, Saurabh Shukla mimic Pathaan's end credit scene featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, talk about comedy legacy

In the spoof video, inspired by the Pathaan end credit scene, Shukla and Lever can be seen talking about how they can't leave comedy to the younger generation as it's 'desh ki comedy ki izzat ka sawal'

Sourabh Shukla and Johnny Lever

Actors Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever, who are gearing up for their upcoming show 'Pop Kaun', recently featured in a quirky video which is a spoof of the post-credit sequence of the blockbuster film 'Pathaan'. The original scene featured Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and they were seen discussing the fate of the Hindi film industry. In the spoof video, Shukla and Lever can be seen talking about how they can't leave comedy to the younger generation as it's "desh ki comedy ki izzat ka sawal".

They expressed their concerns on who will continue the legacy of comedy after them? Leaving the audiences to keep guessing more, the duo announced their association with the biggest comedy series of the year, 'Pop Kaun'.

Johnny Lever said, "From old school punches to new age gags, 'Pop Kaun' has it all. With Pop Kaun, I'm making my digital debut and what better way to enter into the digital world than to be a part of the biggest comedy show of the year".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Shukla (@saurabhshuklafilms)

The series has been directed and created by Farhad Samji of 'Bachchhan Paandey' fame.

Talking about the series, Saurabh Shukla said, "'Pop Kaun' is an out and out comedy that audiences across generations can enjoy. With every growing episode there's a new way to look at the same story. Viewers will witness their favourite comedy actors come together and bring a lot of madness on screen. With Farhad Samji's creation and direction, we are looking forward to the show".

'Pop Kaun' will be available to stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: It's confirmed: Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in 'Tiger 3', 'Pathaan' star to begin shooting for Salman Khan's next in April!

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever