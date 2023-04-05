Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Karisma Kapoor gets back to work shares pictures from script session

Karisma Kapoor gets back to work, shares pictures from script session

Updated on: 05 April,2023 09:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In the first picture, the actor donned a black t-shirt and a pair of spectacles while deeply lost reading the script

Karisma Kapoor gets back to work, shares pictures from script session

Picture Courtesy/Karsima Kapoor's Instagram account


Actor Karisma Kapoor who is gearing up for her upcoming projects on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the script session.


Taking to Instagram, Karisma dropped pictures of herself while reading the script.



In the first picture, the actor donned a black t-shirt and a pair of spectacles while deeply lost reading the script.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

In the second image, she gives a cute smile.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, 'Instagram Vs Reality. #backtowork #tuesdayfeels #shootlife.'

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, 'Crush of 90s kids and still crush of many now.'

'You inspires,' another comment.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor: 'Brown' is out of my comfort zone

Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life.

The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

Apart from that, she also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

karisma kapoor Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK