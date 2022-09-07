Breaking News
Katrina Kaif: When I met him, I was won over

Updated on: 07 September,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

From not having Vicky Kaushal on her radar to finally being smitten by him, Katrina Kaif spills the beans on their love story, on chat show Koffee with Karan

Katrina Kaif with husband Vicky Kaushal


She is a regular of sorts on the Koffee couch. This time around, Katrina Kaif returns to Koffee with Karan with new company — her 'Phone Bhoot' co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. While the trio’s easy banter left host Karan Johar in splits, the highlight of the Disney+Hotstar offering was obviously Kaif opening up on her love story with Vicky Kaushal. Little is known about their relationship that culminated into a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan last December. Giving a glimpse into their dating days, Kaif admitted that he was initially not on her radar. “I didn’t even know much about Vicky. He was just a name I had heard, but had never associated with. But when I met him, I was won over,” she shared. 


Karan JoharKaran Johar


She went on to reveal that she first confided in director-friend Zoya Akhtar about being smitten by Kaushal. It was at the filmmaker’s party that Cupid struck the two lovers. Terming their relationship “unexpected and out of the blue”, Kaif further added, “It was my destiny, and it was meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point, all of it felt so unreal.”

