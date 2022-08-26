Keep the laughs coming

After Dhindora and Taaza Khabar, Internet star Bhuvan Bam bags his third series; to share frame with senior actor-comedian Rakesh Bedi
Internet star Bhuvan Bam seems to be quickly gaining a foothold in showbiz. The social media star has already begun work on the second season of his popular series, Dhindora, which sees him play as many as nine characters. He will also showcase his acting chops in the Disney+ Hotstar offering, Taaza Khabar. Now, the content creator has bagged his third acting project — he will play the lead in a yet-untitled web series that revolves around a young married couple.
The family entertainer also stars senior actors Atul Srivastav and Rakesh Bedi, besides Srishti Ganguli Rindani and Kamini Khanna. Bam became a social media favourite with his cheeky vines, and Dhindora — both reflecting the humour of everyday situations. The upcoming romantic-comedy, he says, will be in the same vein. “It [focuses] on the banter between the young couple. It is a light-hearted [show], with funny and relatable characters. The project also gave me an opportunity to work with veteran actors like Atul sir and Rakesh sir. I grew up watching them on screen, and now sharing screen space with them is a dream come true. Being around them is a huge learning experience for me,” he says. The project is backed by his production house, BB Ki Vines, and helmed by Rohit Raj.
