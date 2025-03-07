Unveiling the trailer of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter in Kolkata, the makers share why the pulse of the city was integral to the narrative

(From left) Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet at the trailer launch

Listen to this article Neeraj Pandey reveals why he chose Kolkata for Khakee: Chapter 2 x 00:00

Kolkata turned into a filmy playground as the makers of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter launched the trailer on March 5. A showreel is aired on the big screen, serving as the answer to our questions. Kolkata is known as much for its art and culture as it is for its cinema and writing mavericks. But, the city is also deeply entrenched in politics. Call it a spectacle and fan service rolled into one, but this unveiling gave us a sense of what the show holds—the messiness of the city’s political underbelly.



The anticipation in the air at the Royal Turf Club overlooking the Kolkata Maidaan was palpable. In the last century, the same maidaan has been witness to political rallies of every notable leader and party. The stage crackled with energy, and then, like a carefully choreographed play, the cast was introduced. It started with Prosenjit Chatterjee. The room shifted as he walked in—slow, measured, like a man who didn’t need to announce his arrival. The crowd erupted into chants, his name rolling through the arena. The lines between his character and him were blurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the frenzy could settle, Jeet arrived in a car, in his cop avatar, stepping out like a man with a mission, ready to rid Bengal of its criminal underbelly. The audience roared in approval. And just as the dust was settling, a bike tore through the stage. Ritwik Bhowmik and Aadil Khan, playing political enforcers, made their entry and swiftly followed Saswata Chatterjee, who plays Bagha (Tiger) ready to tell the younglings that political wins are determined by more brains than brawn. “Maatha ta khaata [Make your brain think],” he said ominously.

Set in the turbulent 2000s, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter dives into a city gripped by gang wars and political turmoil. At the heart of this chaos is IPS officer Arjun Maitra, played by Jeet, a man determined to dismantle the criminal empire that thrives in the shadows. As he takes on a deeply entrenched system riddled with corruption and violence, the battle lines blur between law and power, justice and survival. Showrunner Neeraj Pandey, who has made this with directors Tushar Kanti Ray and Debatma Mandal, said, “I was born and brought up in Kolkata. This played an important role in me choosing Kolkata for the second chapter in the series. The world of Khakee has always been about larger-than-life conflicts, high-stakes drama, and nuanced characters that redefine the lines between good and evil.”

But the biggest draw for the local audience was the union of two of the industry’s biggest superstars, Jeet and Prosenjit. What took them so long? Bumba Da (Chatterjee, as he is fondly called) corrected, “I headlined a film produced by Jeet.” He added, “We [Chatterjee and Jeet] were destined to come together with Khakee.” But he announced to the roaring crowds, “Banglae amra korbo. Dui bhai amra ashbo [We will do something in Bengali; the brothers will unite.]”