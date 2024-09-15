Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare
Are mpox cases under-reported?
South Mumbai woman loses Rs 13.20 lakh to cyber fraud
Ganeshotsav 2024: Ganesh immersions set to break record in Mumbai
Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Khalbali Records director Devanshu Singh Visualised 40 songs in first season but had to stop at 22

Khalbali Records director Devanshu Singh: 'Visualised 40 songs in first season but had to stop at 22'

Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Presenting a story on the politics of the music industry, Khalbali Records director paints a poetic picture of bringing together multiple sounds of India to create 22-song soundtrack

Khalbali Records director Devanshu Singh: 'Visualised 40 songs in first season but had to stop at 22'

Amit Trivedi and Devanshu Singh

Listen to this article
Khalbali Records director Devanshu Singh: 'Visualised 40 songs in first season but had to stop at 22'
x
00:00

When Devanshu Singh was approached for Khalbali Records, the filmmaker saw in it an opportunity to not only explore profound questions around art and artistes, but also entertain one of his favourite passions—music. The JioCinema series that revolves around the politics of the music industry has an original soundtrack comprising 22 songs. “In my head, I visualised 40 songs in the first season. But, among other reasons, there were budget constraints. So, we stopped at 22. I am a huge music buff, and got the chance to make a show around it. I didn’t want to shy away from creating music. Growing up, I learned music first and filmmaking later. Music is the purest art form. All art forms aspire to become music,” he poetically shares of the Ram Kapoor-starrer.


While Singh initially wanted Amit Trivedi to create the entire album, he was unable to provide the ace composer the stipulated time he required to fulfil the task. Trivedi, says Singh, required two-and-a-half years to do the job. “It was a fair ask, but I had only eight months. So, I told him, why don’t you become the voice of [the character], Mauj? Mauj is the artiste who wants to create an independent label and help other artistes. He is the inspiration behind the show. So, then he created six songs in the Hindi, Punjabi, Kashmiri and English languages,” shares the director, who then got various independent artistes to work on the rest of the album. 



Ram Kapoor


“Amit has immense respect for artistes across the country, and fusion is his jam. So, he worked with these musicians on their songs as well. In this album, we have a singer from Srinagar, because I wanted Kashmiri sounds in the album. I absolutely love that sound. There’s a Punjabi hip-hop artiste who has written a romantic song for Amit. Another artiste, Priya Malik, who does spoken poetry, has written a song about sexual harassment. That’s the closest to my heart. We have tried to colour the album with different palettes, and Azadi Records has played a big role in that. They worked closely with me to [make] these songs.” 

Curating the album meant Singh went through long musical sessions each day. “We tried old-school [methods]. I had the lyrics written first, because I didn’t want the first-time lyricists we were working with to get affected by the melody. If they did, they’d end up forcefully writing lines to fit it. This is what, unfortunately, often happens today. It was an enriching experience.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amit trivedi ram kapoor Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK