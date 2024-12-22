Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Sharib Hashmi plays lead in Khoj The industrys perception towards me has shifted

Sharib Hashmi plays lead in Khoj: 'The industry’s perception towards me has shifted'

Updated on: 22 December,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Actor Sharib Hashmi, who is leading a web series for the first time with Khoj, reflects on how the industry’s perception of him has changed

Sharib Hashmi plays lead in Khoj: 'The industry’s perception towards me has shifted'

Sharib Hashmi in khoj

Listen to this article
Sharib Hashmi plays lead in Khoj: 'The industry’s perception towards me has shifted'
x
00:00

When Khoj was offered to Sharib Hashmi, he was already sold on the story of a man struggling to prove that the woman, claiming to be his wife, is lying. There was another incentive—it was the first series that saw him play the lead. “I always read a story first to see whether it is engaging me as an audience. Then I see how my character contributes to it. Here, everything fit,” says the actor of the ZEE5 series, also starring Anupriya Goenka and Aamir Dalvi.


In his 16-year career so far, Hashmi has essayed diverse roles, from the leading man’s closest friend in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) to a supportive husband in Tarla (2023). Now, the actor says he can feel a shift in the industry’s perception, with filmmakers offering him lead roles. “Today, I am not doing anything and everything that’s offered to me. I can afford to choose. I can see filmmakers’ confidence [in me] by the kind of roles I am being offered. The industry’s perception towards me has shifted. I get more love and respect. I’ve worked very hard for it,” he smiles.


It’s impossible to not mention The Family Man when speaking to Hashmi. The third season of the Manoj Bajpayee-led spy thriller is currently in its last leg of production. “We will finish shooting by December-end,” Hashmi shares. Reuniting with Bajpayee is something he looks forward to every season. “When I work with Manoj sir, I am fully prepared, because if I falter even a bit with my dialogues, he’ll say, ‘Look at him, he is flying high. He has become a star.’ I enjoy working with him tremendously. I can spend hours talking about movies, actors and life with him. He is like an elder brother, a friend to me.” 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Anupria Goenka ZEE5 Web Series Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK