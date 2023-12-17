Actress Kiara Advani has reacted to the teaser of her husband Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming series ‘Indian Police Force’

Pic courtesy/ Kiara Advani's Instagram

Listen to this article Kiara Advani reacts to the teaser of 'Indian Police Force' starring Sidharth Malhotra x 00:00

Actress Kiara Advani has reacted to the teaser of her husband Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming series ‘Indian Police Force’. Kiara took to Instagram stories on Sunday and shared the teaser. She captioned the clip with three fire emojis and then tagged her husband Sidharth. She added: @itsrohitshetty sir can’t wait.” The teaser of the series, which also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, dropped on Saturday.

The over-a-minute teaser of 'Indian Police Force' shows different parts of the city, with each frame intensifying the suspense of a ticking bomb clock that eventually results in explosive blasts. It ends with “Jai Hind”, which in every sense feels like a heartfelt tribute to the service. The series marks the debut of Rohit Shetty in the OTT world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, this seven-episode action-packed series is a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep people safe.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever