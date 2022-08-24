'Koffee with Karan 7': Was made to wait for eight hours by Shahid, says Kiara Advani

Kiara reveals on KJo’s show how she didn’t start off on a great note with Shahid during Kabir Singh shoot
Karan Johar has a knack for bringing out celebrities’ candid side on Koffee with Karan. It stands true for his upcoming episode as well that sees Kiara Advani grace the couch with actor-friend Shahid Kapoor. While the two had delivered a smashing hit in Kabir Singh (2019), Advani revealed that they did not quite start off on a great note during the film’s shoot. Reason — Kapoor apparently made her wait for hours before filming a scene.
In a segment of the Disney+ Hotstar offering, she recollects how she “bi**h-slapped Shahid” in her head. “It was my third or fourth day of shooting. I was made to wait for eight hours because there was a discussion on what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene,” she exclaims. Surprised at the anecdote, the filmmaker-host sided with Advani, saying, “If I were made to wait for eight hours for a discussion on shoes, I would bi**h-slap too.” Advani, who is said to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, also opened up on her love life on the chat show, admitting that the two are “more than good friends.”
