Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: What Mumbai wants from the civic body
Mumbai trains to feature upgraded design for better passenger comfort
Mumbai: MPCB asks BMC to stop events at Shivaji Park
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Attacker tried to break into Mannat’
Mumbai: Retired teacher loses Rs 11.8 lakh after replying to ad in newspaper
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Kohrra 2 Barun Sobti Mona Singh come together for a new murder mystery

Kohrra 2: Barun Sobti & Mona Singh come together for a new murder mystery

Updated on: 04 February,2025 04:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The teaser shows Barun's character, ASI Amarpal Jasjit Garundi, joining hands with his new boss, Dhanwant Kaur, portrayed by Mona Singh, to unravel a gripping murder mystery.

Kohrra 2: Barun Sobti & Mona Singh come together for a new murder mystery

Kohrra 2. Pic/Youtube

Listen to this article
Kohrra 2: Barun Sobti & Mona Singh come together for a new murder mystery
x
00:00

And the wait is finally over. The teaser for the second season of 'Kohrra' has been unveiled, and it promises an intense ride. The teaser shows Barun's character, ASI Amarpal Jasjit Garundi, joining hands with his new boss, Dhanwant Kaur, portrayed by Mona Singh, to unravel a gripping murder mystery.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



As soon as the trailer was launched, fans chimed in the comment section and expressed their views. "Looks promising," a social media user commented. "Can't wait for the second season," another one wrote.

Excited about the season, the team of Kohrra shared, "We are thrilled to bring Kohrra back for a second season on Netflix after the incredible love and appreciation season one received. This time, we're raising the stakes with new twists and the exciting addition of Mona Singh to the cast, who brings a whole new dimension to the story. Our journey with Netflix during season one was exceptional, and we are excited to continue this collaboration, delivering yet another gripping chapter to audiences worldwide."

The upcoming season is the sequel to the hit Netflix series Kohrra, which also featured Harleen Sethi, Savinderpal Vicky, Rachel Shelley, Varun Badola, and Manish Chaudhari.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

barun sobti mona singh netflix Entertainment News Web Series

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK