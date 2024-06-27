Jitendra Kumar recalled how he experienced the loss of a student first-hand during his time at IIT Kharagpur.

Jitendra Kumar Pic/Instagram

‘Kota Factory' has returned on Netflix with its highly-anticipated third season, continuing to delve into the high-pressure world of IIT preparation. Jitendra Kumar, who plays the beloved mentor Jeetu Bhaiya, recently spoke about the pressures students face resulting in their demise.

In an interview with India Today, Jitendra recalled how he experienced the loss of a student first-hand during his time at IIT Kharagpur. He shared, “There have been stories of my juniors taking such drastic steps. It was really sad and traumatic for all of us. I knew a few of them. Some of the reasons were so bizarre that it will leave you stunned. I remember a boy came in, who wanted to go to IIT Delhi. However, since he did not have a higher rank, he didn't get into the top branch there. Because society 'expected' him to be in a better branch, he was forced to come to Kharagpur. He killed himself on the first day itself. Imagine the kind of pressure he was under to just fulfill these shallow expectations. And what happened? It all ended on such a tragic note.”

The actor further explained how the shocking incident led to the institution taking measures to protect students by forcing everyone to step out of their rooms and mingle. “I think we have reached that level where it's really important to take action to help save young lives,” he said.

The third season of 'Kota Factory' dives deep into the mental health struggles faced by students preparing for IIT exams. It emphasizes the importance of mentorship and the realities of dealing with high-pressure academics. The season continues the story of Jeetu Bhaiya as he grapples with the responsibility of being a mentor, especially in the wake of a student's tragic suicide in season 2. Viewers also see the return of characters Vaibhav, Balmukund, and Uday as they navigate friendships, academics, and romantic relationships. 'Lust Stories 2' actor Tillotama Shome is also a part of Season 3, playing the role of a chemistry teacher.

The series premiered on June 20 on Netflix. The previous two seasons of the show received positive responses from the audience.

(With inputs from ANI)