Updated on: 08 December,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Actor Kritika Kamra takes a few days off the shoot of Matka King with Vijay Varma to connect with artisans working on her fashion label based in Madhya Pradesh

Kritika Kamra

While acting provides her with creative satisfaction, Kritika Kamra finds fulfilment in supporting local artisans by showcasing their craftsmanship through her fashion label based in Madhya Pradesh. Currently filming Nagraj Manjule’s Matka King, which also stars Vijay Varma, the actor took time off her schedule to visit the local artisans. She adopts a hands-on approach, personally overseeing production to maintain the quality of her label’s designs. 


Speaking about her dual journey, she says, “Balancing my acting career and business has been challenging yet incredibly fulfilling. I feel a deep sense of responsibility towards both worlds. On one hand, I’m creating stories that resonate with audiences, especially with Matka King, on the other, I’m building a brand that celebrates the talent and craftsmanship of local artisans in Madhya Pradesh. They pour their heart and soul into their work, and it’s an honour to collaborate with them. Their stories inspire me to push boundaries, whether it’s in my acting projects or in building my brand. Taking a few days to meet the artisans and suppliers ensures we stay true to our values. It’s hectic, but when you love what you do, it’s all worth it.” 


Matka King explores the culture of gambling that gained popularity in Mumbai during the 1970s and ’80s.


