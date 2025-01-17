Breaking News
Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Singer-actor Lisa Mishra says working with Bhumi Pednekar on The Royals made her a better on-screen performer

Lisa Mishra with Bhumi Pednekar

00:00

Sharing the screen with talented artistes like Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter in one’s second acting job can be daunting. But singer-turned-actor Lisa Mishra believes The Royals has made her a better performer. Not only that, while shooting for the Netflix series, she developed an unexpected bond with co-star Pednekar. “Bhumi’s passion and dedication to her craft is deeply inspiring. Whether we were shooting intense scenes or unwinding during breaks, her energy was infectious. She has the ability to make everyone feel comfortable and valued. For me, working with her feels more like a sisterhood than just doing a job,” says Mishra, who made her acting debut with Call Me Bae (2024).


Spending time with Pednekar on set was a learning experience for the actor. Mishra says her co-star offered guidance during the shoot, which elevated her performance. She adds, “Watching her prepare for scenes, I realised how important it is to dig deep and connect emotionally with the material. She challenged me to push my own boundaries. I’ve always admired Bhumi from afar, but working together on The Royals gave me the chance to see her as not just a performer but also as a person. She is warm, thoughtful, and makes you feel heard—qualities that aren’t always easy to find in this industry. It’s rare to leave a project with both great memories and a great friend.” The series, slated to stream next month, is a romantic comedy set against the modern-day Indian royalty.



Lisa Mishra zeenat aman Bhumi Pednekar ishaan khattar netflix Web Series Entertainment News

