Love can happen twice

Wamiqa Gabbi

The year 2023 is turning out to be significant for Wamiqa Gabbi. She started the year by bagging Vishal Bhardwaj’s series Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Sittaford Mystery. Soon, she caught everyone’s attention with her performance in the acclaimed series, Jubilee. Now, the actor has been roped in to headline a segment, to be helmed by Tamil director Thiagarajan Kumararaja, in Modern Love Chennai.

In 2022, Gabbi was a part of Modern Love Mumbai, fronting Bhardwaj’s story titled Mumbai Dragon. With the latest project, she becomes the only actor to have worked in two Indian adaptations of the popular international franchise that has its roots in The New York Times’s column.

An elated Gabbi shares, “When Kumararaja sir called me, I knew I wanted to be a part of his world and his expression of love. The [international] franchise has made waves across the globe. To be part of such a franchise for the Mumbai and Chennai editions is exciting. More importantly, the show has given me a chance to work with two incredible directors.” Kumararaja has previously helmed Aaranya Kaandam (2011) and the acclaimed Super Deluxe (2019).

