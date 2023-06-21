'Lust Stories 2' Trailer: Neena Gupta steals the show, Vijay Varma-Tamannaah's chemistry is sizzling hot

Lust Stories 2 Trailer: Neena Gupta, Kajol, Tilottama Shome, Tamannaah Bhatia shine in the trailer of the upcoming Netflix anthology

Lust Stories 2 Trailer: A week before the release of the Netflix anthology 'Lust Stories 2', the makers dropped the trailer of the same. The trailer gives an idea of what the audience can expect from the new 'Lust Stories' featuring a new and interesting cast. Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent,' Lust Stories 2' is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.

The trailer of 'Lust Stories 2' has Neena Gupta play a matriarch who encourages her granddaughter (Mrunal Thakur) to have sex with a man before agreeing on marrying the person. She compares the act with test-driving a car before buying it. Gupta's character is unaffected by the judgemental parents of Mrunal Thakur.

Kajol plays a housewife married to Kumud Mishra. Mishra is shown ogling at their housemaid.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's pairing is one of the most anticipated ones. The couple who are dating in real life are seen displaying a sizzling chemistry. Vijay meets Tamannaah after a decade and their love rekindles. Vijay is married and Tamannaah hesitates to get physical with him.

'Lust Stories 2' comes with a phenomenal talent pedigree including, the 4 remarkable directors helming this anthology (Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma to Sujoy Ghosh) and a brilliant ensemble cast (Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma).

Ashi Dua, Founder and CEO of Flying Unicorn Entertainment on coming back with Lust Stories 2 said, “After the resounding success of Lust Stories, we are so excited to come back with Lust Stories 2! As we once again collaborate with RSVP and Netflix our goal always is to support unique voices and showcase diverse and new stories with each project. We are extremely excited to be working with such a talented cast and prolific filmmakers like Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP on bringing to the audiences Lust Stories 2, “We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We have seen all the films that we have done with Netflix like Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai, and Dhamaka, being recognized and loved by a global audience, making it the ideal platform for Lust Stories 2. Working with Netflix and Ashi Dua once again on this much-loved anthology made the entire process that much better and we can't wait for our audiences to see the film”