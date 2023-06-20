Breaking News
Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power
You’ve been warned! Next, you’ll be punished
Top cop to probe BMC projects
5 city stations to have inflatable rescue boats for the monsoon
Ashish Shelar demands POP idols not be banned
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Lust Stories 2 creator Ashi Dua Its not by design that all protagonists are female

'Lust Stories 2' creator Ashi Dua: It’s not by design that all protagonists are female

Updated on: 20 June,2023 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Lust Stories 2 creator Ashi says that while having a female director on board was crucial to her, each filmmaker organically told a woman-led story

'Lust Stories 2' creator Ashi Dua: It’s not by design that all protagonists are female

Kajol are part of the anthology

Listen to this article
'Lust Stories 2' creator Ashi Dua: It’s not by design that all protagonists are female
x
00:00

When Lust Stories dropped on Netflix in 2018, India hadn’t witnessed too many homegrown anthologies. But creator Ashi Dua was willing to bet on the format, having previously tasted success with Bombay Talkies (2013). Five years and an International Emmy nomination later, Dua is ready with Lust Stories 2, which brings together directors Sujoy Ghosh, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki and Amit R Sharma. “Casting [the right] directors is key to an anthology, and getting everyone together is hard. Thematically, we were in sync, but the brief was to experiment. Sujoy took the idea of lust and made a thriller. Amit went to Rajasthan and made a story about a family. Balki did a wacky story. Getting Konkona was the toughest. She had not directed anything after A Death in the Gunj [2016]. When I went to her, she came up with a cool story,” smiles Dua.


Tamannaah BhatiaTamannaah Bhatia


For the creator, having a woman director on board was non-negotiable as it would bring the female gaze to one of the stories. “I was clear we needed at least one female filmmaker, if not two. To see things from female writers’ and directors’ perspective was important to elevate the idea. Another important facet is to have directors who tell stories sensitively. We don’t need to show sex to reflect lust. We didn’t want to titillate, and that’s a value we have stood by.” 


Ashi Dua
Ashi Dua

The upcoming anthology stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur and Tillotama Shome, among others. What’s interesting is that all four segments are led by women. Dua says it happened organically. “When we finished the shorts, we realised that all protagonists were female and not by design. The male actors have great roles, but each film is led by a woman.”

kajol tamannaah bhatia netflix Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK