Makers of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' on hunt for fabulous females from Delhi

Renewed for another season, the makers of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives are seeking talent in Delhi

A still from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

They came, they saw, and what we didn’t think, happened—they conquered us with their glitz and glamour. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is gearing up for another season, albeit with new additions. The producers of the Netflix reality series are on a hunt to discover two interesting socialites from Delhi to join Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Soni, and Seema Sajdeh.

The upcoming third season is set to focus on the age-old rivalry between Delhi and Mumbai, and the pursuit to sign on the capital’s most fabulous and influential women is in full swing. A source informs, “Casting calls, high-profile events, and elite social gatherings have become hotspots for scouting potential stars who will grace the screen and bring their own brand of glitz and drama to the show.” Makers are keen to cast women who embody the essence of Delhi’s high society, its opulent lifestyle, and its unique cultural nuances. While the producers have remained tight-lipped about the potential candidates, insiders suggest that two prominent figures “who have their finger on the pulse of the city, with connections to Bollywood, business moguls, and the elite social circles that define Delhi’s social landscape” will be locked by month’s end.

