Malaika Arora says 'Lets get real? It's a reality show after all!'

The latest promo of 'Moving In With Malaika' has just been released
Fans all over, who have been eagerly waiting to see Malaika Arora in 'Moving In With Malaika', will finally get a closer peek into the life of their favorite diva. Recently, the media circuit was buzzing with the photos of her resplendent house that signifies her as personality. In the latest promo, Malaika is seen in a glamorous look as she states how fans and viewers will get to see a peek in her life while admonishing the narrator by stating it clearly 'to keep it real' in a jovial manner.
Fans can't keep calm as we inch closer to the on air date of this fabulous series filled to the brim with dazzling entertainment. This exciting series will also see numerous guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her across 16 episodes.
Viewers will get up, close and personal with Malaika Arora on 'Moving in With Malaika' streaming from December 5, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.