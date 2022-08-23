Marathi epic film 'Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani' goes on floors

Cameras are set to roll for the Marathi epic historical period film 'Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani' as the film went on floors on Tuesday
The film will follow the life of the great Maratha warrior queen, Chhatrapati Tararani who fought valiantly with several foreign regimes for the pride and freedom of her people. Chhatrapati Tararani is known for ending Aurangzeb's dream of destroying Swarajya by giving tough resistance to the Mughal king. Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni will essay the titular role of the queen, who was widowed at the age of 25, yet never dropped her valour.
Having worked in period dramas in the past, Kulkarni will now take on the responsibility of playing the Maratha empire's beloved Queen. Commenting on the occasion of the film going into production, Sonalee Kulkarni said in a statement, "I am humbled to play the role of such a valiant woman and pride of our Maratha culture. It is a story which inspires me and I am excited to share that experience with audiences. Essaying a national hero comes with great responsibility and I cannot wait to start shooting to get into the skin of the character. It will be a memorable chapter of my life."
The film has been conceptualised, and researched and will be shot based on the guidance of a team of experts. The film has been produced by Deepa Tracy of Mantra Vision and Akshay Bardapurkar of Planet Marathi OTT. National award winner Akshay Bardapurkar, commented, "After intense work, we are finally ready to get our dream project 'Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani' on the road. We believe this film will be a landmark in Marathi Cinema. Our industry has few projects which are so ambitious but we are taking this risk, because we feel it's our time to shine. It is a challenge we feel ready to undertake."
Directed by Rahul Jadhav, 'Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani' is slated to release in 2023.
