Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Matthew McConaughey Cole Hauser to feature in Nic Pizzolatto series

Matthew McConaughey, Cole Hauser to feature in Nic Pizzolatto series

Updated on: 26 August,2025 01:32 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Matthew McConaughey. Pic/AFP

Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser will be seen together in Nic Pizzolatto's new series.

As per Variety, the project is currently in development at Netflix. However, the streaming giant has not made any official announcement yet.



The series marks another reunion for McConaughey and Pizzolatto, following their highly successful collaboration on the first season of "True Detective" at HBO. The pair were also meant to re-team on the FX project "Redeemer," though that series ultimately did not move forward.


Most recently, it was reported that McConaughey would star in a movie based on Mickey Spillane's and Max Allan Collins' "Mike Hammer" books with a script by Pizzolatto.

It is also the latest "True Detective" reunion in TV for McConaughey, who is set to star alongside his Season 1 co-star Woody Harrelson in the Apple TV+ comedy "Brothers." That show is inspired by the pair's real friendship and recently completed filming, Variety reported.

Hauser is best known for playing Rip Wheeler in the hit Paramount series "Yellowstone." Hauser and his co-star, Kelly Reilly, are set to star in a spinoff series that recently added Oscar nominee Annette Bening to its cast.

Pizzolatto is best known for "True Detective," though he is also an award-winning novelist. His books are translated in over 30 languages, and he is a multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, with two Writer's Guild Awards. Recent work includes his first film as writer-director, "Easy's Waltz," which is due to premiere at TIFF in September.

