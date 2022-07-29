mid-day 43rd anniversary special: India says hello to Hallyu

From OTT platforms cashing in on K-drama viewership surge, to fan clubs springing up, and stars bingeing on them — you can’t escape the Korean wave

A still from Squid Game

What would compel an entertainment journalist of over 20 years to switch beats from covering Bollywood to South Korean dramas? In 2016, Puja Talwar, executive editor, Good Times, “crash landed” on K-dramas when she was laid up in bed with a broken foot. Soon, she was so consumed by the world that she decided to go beyond Annyeonghaseyo (Hello) and Sarang-hamnida (I love you), and pick up the language. Today, she conducts interviews with K-drama stars in Korean. “In 2016, there were only a handful of people interested in K-dramas. It was popular in the northeast and Bangladesh. I remember requesting Netflix to get me in touch with Korean stars for interviews and to add K-dramas to their database, but they were skeptical about the viewership numbers in India,” she recounts. That was then. Cut to 2022, and Hallyu has taken India by storm.

Also Read: Fans cheer for nervous Jin, singer opens up about acting debut

Numbers don’t lie With K-dramas on Netflix’s radar since 2016, 2019 saw its first Korean original in zombie thriller Kingdom. Since then, the streaming giant has launched hundreds of titles, dubbed in more than 30 languages, including English, German, French, Swedish, Hindi, Portuguese and Bahasa Indonesia. As per data, in 2020, the viewership of K-dramas on Netflix India increased by more than 370 per cent since 2019. The icing on the cake was when Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English show to be nominated for the Best Drama at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Reportedly, 95 per cent of Squid Game’s viewership came from outside Korea. So, what makes K-dramas so appealing in India? The common belief is that their culture resonates with the Indian value system. “The emotions of laughter, joy, grief, and pain — we all feel them, irrespective of where we live. That’s why an authentically told Korean story will resonate with viewers in India,” explains the Netflix spokesperson.



Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English show to be nominated for the Best Drama Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Riding on Hallyu, several other platforms — including homegrown streamers ZEE5 and MXPlayer — began acquiring Korean content. The decision has benefited MXPlayer immensely, says Mansi Shrivastav, senior vice president, Content Acquisitions, Alliances and Distribution. “Our audience for Korean content has grown five times in the past 18 months,” she shares. The platform now streams over 100 shows. “Our Story, Day Dreamer, Love is in the Air, The Promise, Goblin, Heirs and Penthouse are some popular ones [on the platform],” adds Shrivastav.

K-fandom The pandemic gave birth to Sherry’s K-Drama Club, a popular Indian Facebook page managed by digital creator Scherezade Shroff, who chanced upon Crash Landing on You (2019) in May 2020. Little had she imagined that a stray Instagram post about the show would birth a community that now boasts of 13.4k members. “Every time I posted something [about the shows], my DMs would be flooded. I thought we should have a special community where people can converse about K-dramas, share their thoughts and reviews without judgment,” says Shroff, who also hosts chat rooms on Clubhouse for fellow enthusiasts. “We’ve kept things virtual mostly, but there have been instances when 10-15 people caught up [in person]. We have also done mega-long Zoom calls,” she laughs.



Scherezade Shroff, Sherry’s K-Drama Club founder

Stars are not immune to the charm of Korean content, either. Popular south actor Priyamani reveals she got hooked on them after watching The Bride of Habaek (2017). “There was no stopping after that. The beauty of K-dramas is they make you believe that such characters actually exist. The stars’ comic timing is perfect. Their culture is similar to ours, especially how they address their parents. That is what drew me,” says the actor.

Also Read: BTS's J-Hope leaves for Lollapalooza, Jin flaunts his tennis skills

Dialling up the frenzy Several entertainment portals in India began reporting about Korean soaps and stars. In 2021, Pinkvilla had the first-mover advantage when they introduced HallyuTalk awards, based entirely on fan voting. “We conceptualised the awards to create a unifying platform for zealous Korean entertainment lovers. We got more than 4.5 lakh votes across the 13 different voting categories,” says COO Mukul Kumar Sharma.